The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .732 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .273 with 30 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 101 of 143 games this season (70.6%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (35 of 143), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (18.9%).

He has scored in 65 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 69 .301 AVG .244 .368 OBP .319 .613 SLG .484 41 XBH 28 21 HR 17 50 RBI 47 64/29 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings