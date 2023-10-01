Chris Olave vs. the Buccaneers' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
When the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Chris Olave will be up against a Buccaneers pass defense featuring Christian Izien. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|30.2
|10.1
|20
|61
|9.72
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Chris Olave vs. Christian Izien Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave's 302 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 catches.
- Looking at passing yards, New Orleans has 664 (221.3 per game), 15th in the NFL.
- The Saints are only 25th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 17.7 points per game.
- New Orleans, which is averaging 34.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Saints are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 18 total red-zone pass attempts (58.1% red-zone pass rate).
Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Christian Izien has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 256, and it ranks 15th in passing touchdowns allowed (four).
- This season, the Buccaneers' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 59 points allowed (19.7 per game).
- Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.
- Four players have caught a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chris Olave vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Christian Izien
|Rec. Targets
|32
|9
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|22
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.7
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|302
|13
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|100.7
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|111
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.