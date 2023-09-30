Orlando Arcia vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .267.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (81 of 136), with at least two hits 36 times (26.5%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.407
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|53/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.