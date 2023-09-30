How to Watch the Orioles vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and starter Kyle Gibson on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 17th in baseball with 183 total home runs.
- Baltimore ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .423.
- The Orioles have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).
- Baltimore scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (801 total, five per game).
- The Orioles' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- Baltimore's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Baltimore has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Orioles have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 182 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 539 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Gibson has recorded 17 quality starts this year.
- Gibson has put up 27 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his 32 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (6-8) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 22 starts this season.
- Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Triston McKenzie
|9/26/2023
|Nationals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Josiah Gray
|9/27/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Patrick Corbin
|9/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chris Sale
|9/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-0
|Home
|John Means
|Nick Pivetta
|9/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Kutter Crawford
|10/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Tanner Houck
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Zach Eflin
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|9/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|John Means
|9/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Kyle Gibson
|10/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
