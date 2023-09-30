SEC opponents square off when the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Alabama is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 47.5 points.

On offense, Alabama ranks 88th in the FBS with 364.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 30th in total defense (307.5 yards allowed per contest). Mississippi State ranks 57th in the FBS with 30.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 27.3 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

In Mississippi State's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Mississippi State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Mississippi State has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 979 yards on 74-of-122 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 352 yards, or 88 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 14 catches for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has run for 95 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (97 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has caught 12 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (36 per game).

Zavion Thomas has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Nathaniel Watson leads the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

Jett Johnson has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 34 tackles, three TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions so far.

