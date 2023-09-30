The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in SEC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-14) 46.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 46.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Mississippi State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.