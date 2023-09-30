The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Alabama sports the 61st-ranked offense this season (30.3 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 17th-best with only 13.5 points allowed per game. Mississippi State ranks 74th with 388 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 96th with 400.3 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Mississippi State Alabama 388 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (95th) 400.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.5 (30th) 142.3 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (61st) 245.8 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (100th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 979 yards on 60.7% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 352 yards, or 88 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 14 catches for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has totaled 95 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his team with 388 receiving yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has recorded 144 receiving yards (36 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has racked up 674 yards (168.5 ypg) on 44-of-66 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 120 rushing yards (30 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has 263 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 198 yards (49.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 189 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 11 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack has been the target of eight passes and hauled in five grabs for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

