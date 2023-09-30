According to our computer projection model, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-14.5) Over (46.5) Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under for Mississippi State games this season is 8.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide have won twice against the spread this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Two Crimson Tide games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The point total average for Alabama games this season is 55.8, 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.3 13.5 34.7 17 17 3 Mississippi State 30.8 27.3 31 24 30 37

