How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Mississippi Today

LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ole Miss (-2.5)

Ole Miss (-2.5) Ole Miss Moneyline: -145

-145 LSU Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 67.5

Texas State Bobcats vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southern Miss (-6.5)

Southern Miss (-6.5) Southern Miss Moneyline: -225

-225 Texas State Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 59.5

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mississippi State (-14.5)

Mississippi State (-14.5) Mississippi State Moneyline: -650

-650 Alabama Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 46.5

