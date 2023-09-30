Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Saturday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

He has 18 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 24 5.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 19 7.0 4 3 3 11 0 at Phillies Sep. 13 7.0 4 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 2.2 6 6 6 5 3 at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 215 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 72 bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.414/.595 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 137 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .282/.389/.605 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI (164 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.314/.468 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.298/.411 on the year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

