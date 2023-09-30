When the Atlanta Braves (103-57) square off against the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Nationals have +280 odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -350 +280 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 95 out of the 145 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -350 or shorter, the Braves have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 59, or 41.3%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.