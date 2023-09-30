The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at New ASU Stadium.

Alabama State has struggled offensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FCS (13.7 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 16th-best, surrendering just 18 points per game. Alcorn State has been struggling offensively, ranking 25th-worst in the FCS with 15.3 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 26 points per contest (54th-ranked).

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Alabama State 294 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (107th) 358.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (8th) 163.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72.3 (120th) 130.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.3 (42nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 482 yards on 66.2% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has rushed for 249 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Niko Duffey has racked up 25 carries and totaled 136 yards with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has put together a 104-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on seven targets.

Tavarious Griffin's eight grabs (on six targets) have netted him 88 yards (22 ypg) and one touchdown.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 348 yards (116 ypg) on 28-of-46 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has racked up 112 yards on 33 carries.

Dematrius Davis has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 92 yards (30.7 per game).

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 24 catches for 322 yards (107.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has caught seven passes while averaging 31.3 yards per game.

Tyree Saunders has compiled seven catches for 91 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per game.

