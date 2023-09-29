Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Union County, Mississippi is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
New Albany High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
