Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.721 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.009) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 122 of 156 games this year, with multiple hits 68 times.
- He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (37 of 156), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (66 of 156), with more than one RBI 25 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 100 of 156 games this season, he has scored, and 35 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|77
|.339
|AVG
|.333
|.428
|OBP
|.401
|.602
|SLG
|.589
|39
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|51
|RBI
|54
|42/46
|K/BB
|40/32
|33
|SB
|37
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.55 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
