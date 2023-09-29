Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pontotoc County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
South Pontotoc High School at North Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ecru, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
