Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to wager on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)

Phillies (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)

Mets (+100) Total: 8

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)

Padres (-145) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)

White Sox (+120) Total: 8.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 9

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)

Braves (-300) Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)

Nationals (+240) Total: 10

Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)

NC State (-3.5) NC State Moneyline: -175

-175 Louisville Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 55.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)

Guardians (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)

Tigers (-105) Total: 8

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)

Orioles (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)

Red Sox (+110) Total: 8

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)

ARID (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)

Diamondbacks (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)

Astros (+110) Total: 8.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) BYU Moneyline: -120

-120 Cincinnati Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 49.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.