Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Leflore County, Mississippi this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thomas E Edwards Sr High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leflore County High School at Riverside High School - Avon
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Avon, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.