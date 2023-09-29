Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Humphreys County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Humphreys County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Humphreys County High School at Yazoo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Yazoo City, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
