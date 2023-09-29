Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Harrison County, Mississippi this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
South Jones High School at Long Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Long Beach, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pass Christian High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leakesville, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry Central High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
