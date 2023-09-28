It's Week 4 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 4

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Raheem Mostert Dolphins 83.9 28 13.7 3.3 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 71.3 23.8 20 4.3 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 59.7 19.9 15.7 3.3 Tony Pollard Cowboys 57.2 19.1 20.7 4.7 Kyren Williams Rams 53.9 18 13 6.3 Devon Achane Dolphins 53.2 26.6 9.5 2.5 Bijan Robinson Falcons 51.5 17.2 13 5.7 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 49.5 16.5 15.7 1.7 James Conner Cardinals 48.2 16.1 17 2.7 Travis Etienne Jaguars 45.4 15.1 16.3 4.3 Jerome Ford Browns 44.8 14.9 13.7 2.3 James Cook Bills 43.4 14.5 14.7 4.3 Zack Moss Colts 43.2 21.6 24 3.5 D'Andre Swift Eagles 43.2 14.4 15 2.3 Joe Mixon Bengals 37.8 12.6 15 4 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 37.1 12.4 15.3 4.3 Miles Sanders Panthers 36.7 12.2 13.7 6.7 Saquon Barkley Giants 36.5 18.3 14.5 5.5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 35.8 11.9 13 5.7 Rachaad White Buccaneers 35.4 11.8 16 3.3 Derrick Henry Titans 34.4 11.5 17 2.3 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 34.1 11.4 12.7 2 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 33.2 11.1 11.7 3 Roschon Johnson Bears 30.6 10.2 5.7 3.7 Josh Jacobs Raiders 30 10 15 4.7 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 29.8 9.9 10.3 4.3 Jaylen Warren Steelers 27.6 9.2 5.7 5.3 Dameon Pierce Texans 27.1 9 13.3 3 Aaron Jones Packers 26.7 26.7 9 4 Austin Ekeler Chargers 26.4 26.4 16 5 Javonte Williams Broncos 26 8.7 12 4 David Montgomery Lions 25.8 12.9 18.5 0.5 Tony Jones Jr. Saints 25.1 8.4 7 2 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 25 8.3 1 2.7 Nick Chubb Browns 23.1 11.6 14 2 Latavius Murray Bills 22.9 7.6 4.3 1.7 Gus Edwards Ravens 22.5 7.5 9.7 0 Joshua Kelley Chargers 21.7 7.2 13.3 1 Khalil Herbert Bears 21.7 7.2 7.7 3.3 Samaje Perine Broncos 21.6 7.2 4 3.7 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 21.3 7.1 5.7 1.3 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 21.3 7.1 4 3.3 Justice Hill Ravens 21.2 10.6 9.5 1.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 20.3 6.8 7.3 1.3 Breece Hall Jets 20.3 6.8 8.7 2 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 18.3 6.1 9.3 2.7 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 17.2 8.6 14 3 Najee Harris Steelers 17.1 5.7 11.7 2 Tyjae Spears Titans 16.2 5.4 5 3.3 A.J. Dillon Packers 16.2 5.4 13 1.3

This Week's Games

