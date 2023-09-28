Atlanta Braves (102-56) will match up with the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Cubs have +120 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 143 games this season and won 94 (65.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have gone 80-34 (70.2%).

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 14-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.