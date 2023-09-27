Ozzie Albies vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.9% of his 143 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- In 30 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has an RBI in 57 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 75 of 143 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|76
|.247
|AVG
|.298
|.300
|OBP
|.353
|.456
|SLG
|.551
|27
|XBH
|39
|12
|HR
|20
|42
|RBI
|62
|49/19
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 173 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.