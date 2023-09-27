Atlanta Braves (101-56) will square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-75) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cubs have +135 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (8-10, 5.24 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 142 games this season and won 93 (65.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a 66-24 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

