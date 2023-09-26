Kevin Pillar vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- batting .214 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .227 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 33 of 75 games this year (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.3%).
- He has scored in 30.7% of his games this season (23 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.179
|AVG
|.254
|.214
|OBP
|.266
|.328
|SLG
|.458
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|19/3
|K/BB
|29/3
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Steele (16-5) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
