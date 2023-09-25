Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships semifinals on Monday, Karen Khachanov meets Sebastian Korda.
In this Semifinal match, Korda is the favorite (-155) against Khachanov (+120) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Karen Khachanov
|Sebastian Korda
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+333
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|23.1%
|47.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Khachanov advanced past Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
- Korda will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 35-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
- Khachanov has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Khachanov has played 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In his 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.
- Korda is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In four head-to-head matches, Khachanov and Korda have split 2-2. Khachanov claimed their most recent clash on January 23, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-3, 3-0.
- When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Khachanov and Korda, each winning six sets against the other.
- Khachanov has the upper hand in 127 total games against Korda, winning 64 of them.
- Korda and Khachanov have matched up four times, and they have averaged 31.8 games and 3.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.