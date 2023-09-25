Bengals vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Rams can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2.5
|43.5
|-150
|+125
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bengals vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43.5 points seven times.
- Cincinnati's outings last season had an average total of 44.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bengals beat the spread 12 times in 16 games last season.
- The Bengals finished 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Cincinnati went 11-2 (84.6%).
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams played six games last season that finished with a point total over 43.5 points.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings last year was 42.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Rams were underdogs 11 times last season and won twice.
- Los Angeles had a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
Bengals vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bengals
|26.1
|8
|20.1
|5
|44.8
|7
|Rams
|18.1
|27
|22.6
|21
|42.3
|6
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|46.1
|43.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|26.3
|23.8
|ATS Record
|12-2-1
|5-1-1
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-9-1
|3-4-0
|3-5-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-3
|5-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24.1
|24.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-1
|5-4-0
|1-6-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-2
|0-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.