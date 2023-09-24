Saints vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Check out player props for the best contributors in this game between the Packers and the Saints.
Taysom Hill Touchdown Odds
- Hill Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds
- Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Taysom Hill
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|-
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Derek Carr
|230.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-102)
|-
|Tony Jones Jr.
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Kendre Miller
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|-
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|-
|Jordan Love
|207.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
