The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Raiders clash with the Steelers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Raiders vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Raiders led nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first quarter last season.

On offense, Las Vegas averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter (13th-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked).

The Steelers were leading after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in nine games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

On offense, the Steelers averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter (24th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.9 points on average in the first quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Raiders won the second quarter in nine games, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Las Vegas put up an average of 7.7 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense.

The Steelers won the second quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last year, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Las Vegas averaged 4.1 points on offense, and it ceded an average of 4.4 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the third quarter three times, were outscored seven times, and tied seven times.

In the third quarter last year, the Steelers averaged 2.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.6 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Raiders' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and were knotted up five times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Raiders averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense.

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Steelers' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Raiders led after the first half in nine games, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half, Las Vegas averaged 12.4 points on offense last season (11th-ranked). It allowed an average of 12.1 points on defense (23rd-ranked) in the first half.

The Steelers led after the first half in seven games last year, were losing after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and gave up an average of 12.1 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

2nd Half

The Raiders lost the second half nine times and outscored their opponent in the second half eight times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, Las Vegas averaged 9.8 points in the second half (20th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 12.2 points on average in the second half (27th-ranked).

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (3-4), and were knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

In the second half last season, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points on offense and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense.

