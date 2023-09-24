New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 212 per game.

Carr leads New Orleans with 533 passing yards (266.5 per game). Carr has also posted a 63.8% completion percentage while throwing for one touchdown and two interceptions. With his legs, Carr has zero rushing yards on six totes, averaging 0.0 rushing yards per game.

Carr vs. the Packers

Carr vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Green Bay in 2023.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 212 yards per outing this year, which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this year, the Packers have given up two passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks eighth among NFL defenses.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has finished above his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Saints, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.8% of the time while running 46.2%.

Carr is No. 5 in the NFL averaging 7.7 yards per attempt (533 total yards passing).

Carr has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's three offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Carr has attempted 13 passes in the red zone (52.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 21-for-36 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 23-for-33 / 305 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

