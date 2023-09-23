A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Golden Eagles are favored by 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-7) 48.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-6.5) 48.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.

Arkansas State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Sun Belt +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

