SEC rivals will do battle when the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Carolina 30, Mississippi State 19

South Carolina 30, Mississippi State 19 This is the first game this season South Carolina is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Gamecocks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Mississippi State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (-5.5)



South Carolina (-5.5) So far this year South Carolina has two victories against the spread.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Mississippi State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) South Carolina and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.

Every game featuring Mississippi State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 57 points per game, 9.5 points more than the over/under of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 58 54.5 Implied Total AVG 36.3 34 41 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 58 Implied Total AVG 37.7 37.7 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

