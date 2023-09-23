The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Beavers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Pullman, Washington
  • Venue: Martin Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Washington State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 56.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Beavers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Washington State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon State & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State
To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000
Washington State
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Pac-12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

