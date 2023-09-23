The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

North Carolina Central is totaling 28.0 points per game on offense this year (43rd in the FCS), and is allowing 32.0 points per game (85th) on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, Mississippi Valley State is bottom-25, posting only 78.0 total yards per game (-1-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, allowing 0.0 total yards per contest (best).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State North Carolina Central 78.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.7 (63rd) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.7 (30th) 15.5 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (44th) 62.5 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 76 yards on 80% passing this season.

Jared Wilson has rushed for 20 yards on six carries so far this year.

Zamariyon Kendall has run for 8 yards across three carries.

Kerrick Ross leads his squad with 41 receiving yards on five catches.

Cobie Bates has five receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 34 yards (17.0 yards per game) this year.

Rashad Eades' one target has resulted in one catch for 15 yards.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard leads North Carolina Central with 391 yards (130.3 ypg) on 35-of-58 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 148 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Latrell Collier has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 215 yards (71.7 per game) with three scores. He has also caught five passes for 97 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Quentin McCall's 132 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has totaled six receptions and one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has racked up 12 catches for 69 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina Central or Mississippi Valley State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.