Our computer model predicts the North Carolina Central Eagles will beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-26) 52.8 North Carolina Central 39, Mississippi Valley State 13

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, just two Delta Devils games hit the over.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven of Eagles games hit the over.

Delta Devils vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 28 32 47 21 18.5 37.5 Mississippi Valley State 14 29.5 -- -- 7 35

