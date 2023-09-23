SWAC opponents meet when the Jackson State Tigers (2-2) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State is totaling 300.5 yards per game offensively this year (86th in the FCS), and is surrendering 310.5 yards per game (40th) on defense. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (214.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 73rd in the FCS with 380.0 total yards ceded per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Jackson State Bethune-Cookman 300.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (109th) 310.5 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (79th) 82.0 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70.0 (118th) 218.5 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (108th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 652 yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 230 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Ahmad Miller has collected 98 yards on 13 carries.

Rico Powers Jr.'s team-leading 233 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has put together a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 12 targets.

Duke Miller has hauled in 11 catches for 107 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per game.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague leads Bethune-Cookman with 267 yards on 29-of-38 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jouvensly Bazil, has carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards (33.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Bivens has run for 41 yards across four attempts.

Daveno Ellington's 95 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions on 11 targets.

Jaewan Boyd has five receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 84 yards (28.0 yards per game) this year.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has racked up 55 reciving yards (18.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jackson State or Bethune-Cookman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.