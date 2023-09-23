Based on our computer projections, the Jackson State Tigers will take down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats when the two teams match up at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-40.5) 56.4 Jackson State 48, Bethune-Cookman 8

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Tigers games.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 27.0 31.5 -- -- 30.5 45.5 Bethune-Cookman 17.3 36.7 31.0 6.0 10.5 52.0

