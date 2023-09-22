High school football action in Webster County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Webster County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Eupora High School at Noxapater Attendance Center

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
  • Location: Noxapater, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.