Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washington County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
M.S. Palmer High School at OBannon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Greenville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.