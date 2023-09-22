The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tunica County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered.

Tunica County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Rosa Fort High School at Northside High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
  • Location: Shelby, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

