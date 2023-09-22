Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Attala County, Mississippi has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
McAdams High School at Riverside High School - Avon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Avon, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
