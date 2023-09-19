Spencer Strider and Cristopher Sanchez will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 289 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-leading .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (866 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the majors.

Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Braves average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Strider (17-5) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 17-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 259 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Strider enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider heads into this matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.