Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Connor Phillips starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in baseball with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 705 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 176 home runs.

Fueled by 456 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 710.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Ryan heads into this outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ryan heads into this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 26 outings this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Phillips will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home - -

