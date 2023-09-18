Kyle Wright gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (-105). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread. Atlanta games have finished above the set total three consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.7 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 88 of the 135 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.2%).

Atlanta has an 88-47 record (winning 65.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Atlanta has played in 149 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-63-3).

The Braves have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 49-28 29-21 67-32 76-44 20-9

