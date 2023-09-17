One of the top pass-catchers in football last season will be featured when Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Want to place a wager on one of the top performers in this outing between the Dolphins and the Patriots? See below for key facts and figures.

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +650

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 80.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 50.5 (-113) - Durham Smythe - - 23.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 268.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) - Jaylen Waddle - - 61.5 (-113)

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 15.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 31.5 (-113) Kendrick Bourne - - 41.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 24.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 32.5 (-113) Mac Jones 237.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) - Rhamondre Stevenson - 50.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113)

