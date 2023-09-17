How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 287 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .275 batting average leads the majors.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta's 4.02 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (14-11 with a 3.42 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton has 24 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In seven of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Williams
