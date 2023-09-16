With the college football season rolling into Week 3, the schedule includes 11 games that feature teams from the SEC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas State Wildcats at Missouri Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at South Florida Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network+ Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at UNLV Rebels 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

