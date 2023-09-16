The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) will face each other at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 38, Southern Miss 30

Tulane 38, Southern Miss 30 Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Green Wave have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Southern Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Southern Miss (+11.5)



Southern Miss (+11.5) This year Tulane has one win against the spread.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) The over/under for the contest of 49.5 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (28.5 points per game) and Southern Miss (26.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 57 Implied Total AVG 32.5 32.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

