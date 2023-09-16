Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup.
Southern Miss vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Southern Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-500
|+375
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-520
|+390
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-490
|+365
Week 3 Odds
Southern Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.
- The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Tulane has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
