The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tulane is putting up 28.5 points per game on offense (76th in the FBS), and ranks 88th on the other side of the ball with 27 points allowed per game. With 349.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 96th, allowing 390 total yards per game.

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Southern Miss Tulane 349.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (82nd) 390 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (44th) 124.5 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.5 (94th) 225 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.5 (50th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 421 yards on 51.6% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has rushed 24 times for 140 yards, with one touchdown.

Frank Gore Jr. has racked up 17 carries and totaled 60 yards with one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in 127 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 68 yards (34 yards per game) this year.

Tiaquelin Mims' five receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 52 yards (26 ypg).

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 294 yards (147 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 93.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 133 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Ashaad Clayton has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's 190 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected nine catches and one touchdown.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught seven passes for 189 yards (94.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has a total of 53 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring one touchdown.

