The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

LSU owns the 91st-ranked defense this year (27.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with 48 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is putting up 416 total yards per contest (57th-ranked). It ranks 55th in the FBS on defense (319.5 total yards allowed per game).

We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Mississippi State vs. LSU Key Statistics

Mississippi State LSU 416 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 541 (17th) 319.5 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407 (95th) 221.5 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (31st) 194.5 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (11th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 389 yards on 71.7% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 43 times for 250 yards (125.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) on eight catches.

Michael Wright has piled up six carries and totaled 92 yards.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 116 (58.0 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 59 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 616 yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 20 carries.

Logan Diggs has 115 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 220 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 13 catches and three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 77.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and racked up six grabs for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.